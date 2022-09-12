Thai stock exchange plans to set up carbon credit market

Published 06:33 on September 12, 2022 / Last updated at 17:28 on September 12, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Thailand Stock Exchange (SET) has plans to introduce a carbon credit market to encourage the adoption of corporate sustainability goals, the president of SET said in an interview that was published on Monday.