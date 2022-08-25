California regulator ARB on Thursday finalised its plans to require all new light-duty autos sold in the state be zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV) by 2035, in a move expected to curtail emissions under the state’s WCI-linked carbon market.
California approves ban on gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
