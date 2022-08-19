Asia Pacific > Australian offset developer rolls out APAC expansion plans

Australian offset developer rolls out APAC expansion plans

Published 09:55 on August 19, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:59 on August 19, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An Australia carbon offset developer is establishing offices in regional hotspots across the Asia-Pacific, eyeing potential new business opportunities across a range of markets and project types.

An Australia carbon offset developer is establishing offices in regional hotspots across the Asia-Pacific, eyeing potential new business opportunities across a range of markets and project types.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software