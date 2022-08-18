Peru floats proposals to tighten oversight on voluntary carbon projects

Published 19:44 on August 18, 2022 / Last updated at 19:44 on August 18, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary carbon market projects in Peru will need to meet strict criteria to be accredited to generate emissions reduction units as the country tries to clamp down on concerns about double counting and criticism of hot air, according to draft regulations from one of the world's biggest suppliers.