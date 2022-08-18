Voluntary carbon market projects in Peru will need to meet strict criteria to be accredited to generate emissions reduction units as the country tries to clamp down on concerns about double counting and criticism of hot air, according to draft regulations from one of the world’s biggest suppliers.
Peru floats proposals to tighten oversight on voluntary carbon projects
