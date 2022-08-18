Facilities covered under the Australian Labor government’s revamped Safeguard Mechanism will likely have restricted, if any, access to international carbon credits despite tougher baselines, according to a consultation paper released Thursday.
Australian Safeguard facilities unlikely to have access to int’l carbon credits, govt paper shows
