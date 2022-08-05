The Canadian federal government has argued the carbon allowances Koch Industries purchased in the shuttered Ontario cap-and-trade system aren’t protected investments under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), legal documents released Tuesday revealed, marking the latest development in a years long dispute.
Canada rebuffs Koch in cap-and-trade legal dispute
The Canadian federal government has argued the carbon allowances Koch Industries purchased in the shuttered Ontario cap-and-trade system aren't protected investments under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), legal documents released Tuesday revealed, marking the latest development in a years long dispute.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.