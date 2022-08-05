Canada rebuffs Koch in cap-and-trade legal dispute

Published 07:13 on August 5, 2022 / Last updated at 07:24 on August 5, 2022 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

The Canadian federal government has argued the carbon allowances Koch Industries purchased in the shuttered Ontario cap-and-trade system aren't protected investments under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), legal documents released Tuesday revealed, marking the latest development in a years long dispute.