Asia Pacific > South Korea sets up Article 6 council, announces second round of funding for pilot projects

South Korea sets up Article 6 council, announces second round of funding for pilot projects

Published 07:22 on August 2, 2022  /  Last updated at 07:22 on August 2, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea has established an International Reduction Council to handle the nation’s involvement in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, as Korea Environment Corporation (KECO) this week announced a second round of pilot project funding.

South Korea has established an International Reduction Council to handle the nation’s involvement in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, as Korea Environment Corporation (KECO) this week announced a second round of pilot project funding.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software