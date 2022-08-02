South Korea has established an International Reduction Council to handle the nation’s involvement in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, as Korea Environment Corporation (KECO) this week announced a second round of pilot project funding.
South Korea sets up Article 6 council, announces second round of funding for pilot projects
South Korea has established an International Reduction Council to handle the nation’s involvement in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, as Korea Environment Corporation (KECO) this week announced a second round of pilot project funding.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.