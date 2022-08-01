Only a fraction of voluntary carbon market (VCM) buyers chose to self-report their offset purchases in 2021, according to a new report published Monday that provided insight on entities’ preferences for credit vintages, projects’ geographical locations, and co-benefits.
Just one-fifth of VER buyers disclosing carbon credit purchases in opaque market -report
Only a fraction of voluntary carbon market (VCM) buyers chose to self-report their offset purchases in 2021, according to a new report published Monday that provided insight on entities' preferences for credit vintages, projects' geographical locations, and co-benefits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.