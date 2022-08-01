Just one-fifth of VER buyers disclosing carbon credit purchases in opaque market -report

Published 21:39 on August 1, 2022 / Last updated at 21:39 on August 1, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Only a fraction of voluntary carbon market (VCM) buyers chose to self-report their offset purchases in 2021, according to a new report published Monday that provided insight on entities' preferences for credit vintages, projects' geographical locations, and co-benefits.