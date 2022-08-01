US agriculture offset firm loses another senior staffer

Published 22:37 on August 1, 2022 / Last updated at 22:37 on August 1, 2022

The interim commercial director of a major US-based agricultural carbon offset firm has left the company, marking at least the fourth senior employee to depart the firm in the past 10 months.