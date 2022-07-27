Lower cost for direct air capture means net zero less costly and more likely -report

Published 12:29 on July 27, 2022 / Last updated at 12:44 on July 27, 2022

The use of direct air capture with CCS, or DACCS, would reduce the total cost of decarbonisation in meeting global climate goals in a long term scenario where deploying the technology at scale is low cost, while also making it more likely that net zero emissions can be reached, according to a report released this week.