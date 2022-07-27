Integrity Council releases its draft Core Carbon Principles for the VCM

Published 00:01 on July 27, 2022 / Last updated at 00:47 on July 27, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A draft of the highly-anticipated Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) was released Wednesday, seeking to guide the integrity of carbon credits within the voluntary carbon market (VCM) – while also providing a framework of requirements to assess and 'CCP-approve' carbon-crediting programmes and credit types.