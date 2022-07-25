The landscape of carbon credit rating agencies continues to build pace, with new services springing up to help buyers navigate the complex world of voluntary carbon credits, including by determining which projects offer climate-champion attributes versus those that add reputational risk to corporate claims.
Quality conundrum: How carbon credit ratings agencies reach for trust
The landscape of carbon credit rating agencies continues to build pace, with new services springing up to help buyers navigate the complex world of voluntary carbon credits, including by determining which projects offer climate-champion attributes versus those that add reputational risk to corporate claims.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.