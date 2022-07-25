Quality conundrum: How carbon credit ratings agencies reach for trust

Published 21:58 on July 25, 2022 / Last updated at 23:40 on July 25, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The landscape of carbon credit rating agencies continues to build pace, with new services springing up to help buyers navigate the complex world of voluntary carbon credits, including by determining which projects offer climate-champion attributes versus those that add reputational risk to corporate claims.