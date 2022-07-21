The international Green Climate Fund (GCF) has begun the formal process for its second replenishment, following its latest meeting, along with commitments to fund four new projects valued at $380 million.
GCF to begin second replenishment process, approves four new projects
The international Green Climate Fund (GCF) has begun the formal process for its second replenishment, following its latest meeting, along with commitments to fund four new projects valued at $380 million.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.