Aviation/CORSIA > Global travel tech giant invests in Norwegian-based offset platform provider

Global travel tech giant invests in Norwegian-based offset platform provider

Published 22:43 on July 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:43 on July 14, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A global travel tech giant has invested in a Norwegian-based offset platform provider to help travellers buy carbon credits against their travel plans.

A global travel tech giant has invested in a Norwegian-based offset platform provider to help travellers buy carbon credits against their travel plans.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software