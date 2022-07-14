The world’s first solar powered direct air capture (DAC) project is looking to sell forward offset credits for €900/tonne ($904) as it eventually seeks to compress, transport and store CO2 for under $20 per tonne.
World’s first solar-powered DAC project aims for $20/t abatement cost
The world’s first solar powered direct air capture (DAC) project is looking to sell forward offset credits for €900/tonne ($904) as it eventually seeks to compress, transport and store CO2 for under $20 per tonne.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.