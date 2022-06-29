Japan has begun recruiting participants to the trial run for its voluntary carbon market with test trading slated to begin in September on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, initially limited to the domestic J-credits, though fundamental questions as to how the scheme will operate remain.
Japan’s GX League pilot run takes shape as bigger questions loom for the longer term
