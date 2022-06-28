G7 agrees on ‘inclusive’ climate club, shies away from carbon price unison

G7 leaders wrapped up their three-day summit on Tuesday with German ​​Chancellor Olaf Scholz touting an agreement on a new international climate club, while leaders also noted the requirement for greater fossil investment in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.