Asian steel set to forge ahead with blast furnaces as EU wobbles over border protection

Published 13:38 on June 21, 2022

The steel industry in China and India is set to shun the move away from blast furnaces to less polluting electric arc furnaces (EAF), while the global industry has ignored the impact of metallurgical coal mining from its carbon accounting, according to a report published on Tuesday.