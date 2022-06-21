Indonesia’s Pertamina signs HoA to develop domestic carbon offset projects

Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina has signed an agreement with a local carbon project developer to pursue nine domestic carbon offset projects which could deliver almost 12 MtCO2e/year, it claims.