Corporate net-zero targets risk overpromising, underdelivering, analysis says

Published 11:00 on June 13, 2022 / Last updated at 11:00 on June 13, 2022

More than one-third of the world’s largest publicly listed companies have net zero targets, however the majority have gaping holes in their strategies and many rely on offsets without any conditions associated with them, according to new analysis.