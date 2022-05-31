Green groups launch interactive tool to score carbon credit quality

Environmental groups launched a free online tool on Tuesday that they say will help voluntary buyers assess the quality of carbon credits, with initial testing showing that getting a high score for quality across all categories is unlikely.