Africa > Green groups launch interactive tool to score carbon credit quality

Green groups launch interactive tool to score carbon credit quality

Published 15:00 on May 31, 2022  /  Last updated at 16:31 on May 31, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, UK, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Environmental groups launched a free online tool on Tuesday that they say will help voluntary buyers assess the quality of carbon credits, with initial testing showing that getting a high score for quality across all categories is unlikely.

Environmental groups launched a free online tool on Tuesday that they say will help voluntary buyers assess the quality of carbon credits, with initial testing showing that getting a high score for quality across all categories is unlikely.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software