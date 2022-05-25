Bavardage > Verra moves to immediately halt tokenisation of retired offsets, will explore alternative

Published 08:27 on May 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:46 on May 25, 2022  /  Bavardage, International, Nature-based, Voluntary Market

Voluntary carbon standard manager Verra will with immediate effect stop companies like Toucan Protocol from tokenising carbon credits that have been retired, and instead explore an alternative, it said Wednesday.

