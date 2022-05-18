Gold Standard to launch broad digital carbon market working groups

Amid the rapid emergence in recent months of a crypto carbon market, the Gold Standard and partner organisations are now preparing to launch working groups to explore digital MRV, best practice principles for blockchain carbon assets, and technology infrastructure for the offset market.