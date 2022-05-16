UAE steps up methane capture efforts amid high gas prices

Published 17:33 on May 16, 2022 / Last updated at 17:33 on May 16, 2022 / EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The UAE is to buy 500 gas decarbonisation devices over the next five years which will cut the equivalent of half a million tons of CO2 over the next decade, with the gas-rich Gulf nation aiming to make good on the multilateral pledge it signed up to at last year's UN climate negotiations.