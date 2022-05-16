The UAE is to buy 500 gas decarbonisation devices over the next five years which will cut the equivalent of half a million tons of CO2 over the next decade, with the gas-rich Gulf nation aiming to make good on the multilateral pledge it signed up to at last year’s UN climate negotiations.
UAE steps up methane capture efforts amid high gas prices
