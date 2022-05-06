A second shipping company has joined a unique scheme in the marine industry that allows participants to claim carbon credits for investment in retrofitting of vessels designed to reduce emissions.
Shipping firm signs up to carbon credit scheme for vessel retrofits
A second shipping company has joined a unique scheme in the marine industry that allows participants to claim carbon credits for investment in retrofitting of vessels designed to reduce emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.