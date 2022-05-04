EU ETS ‘functioning’ but decarbonising industry presents significant challenge -panel

The EU ETS is working as intended but incentivising industrial sectors to decarbonise will present a significant future challenge with hydrogen and removals expected to be key to meeting European net zero emissions targets, according to several market experts speaking at an event on Wednesday.