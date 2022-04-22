Singapore-based carbon exchange AirCarbon has partnered with an aviation technology firm to support the world’s first trades of blockchain-based carbon offsets generated from the prevention of aircraft contrails that account for up to 60% of aviation’s climate impact.
ACX to support first offset sales that address the non-CO2 impact of flights
