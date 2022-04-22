The Switzerland-based non-profit that has bridged the majority of real-world offsets onto blockchain to date has become a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), a sign that the traditional carbon market is accepting the emergence of cryptocurrency initiatives.
Crypto carbon bridge joins business group IETA
The Switzerland-based non-profit that has bridged the majority of real-world offsets onto blockchain to date has become a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), a sign that the traditional carbon market is accepting the emergence of cryptocurrency initiatives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.