A prize set up to scale innovative carbon removal solutions has awarded $15 mln to 15 different projects including nature-based, blue carbon, and air capture solutions in the latest round of a competition worth a total $100 mln.
Elon Musk-backed carbon removal prize awards $15 mln to 15 projects
A prize set up to scale innovative carbon removal solutions has awarded $15 mln to 15 different projects including nature-based, blue carbon, and air capture solutions in the latest round of a competition worth a total $100 mln.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.