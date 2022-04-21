Japan will consider steps to reform its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) to increase the involvement of private companies in a bid to ensure it reaches the target of generating 100 million offsets from the scheme by 2030, the government said Thursday.
Japan prepares JCM reform to boost private sector involvement
