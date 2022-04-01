Verified emissions from stationary installations and airlines in the EU ETS rose by 9.1% in 2021, according to incomplete and preliminary like-for-like data published by the European Commission on Friday.
UPDATE – EU ETS emissions rose 9.1% in 2021, preliminary data shows
Verified emissions in the EU ETS rose by 9.1% in 2021, according to incomplete and preliminary like-for-like data published by the European Commission on Friday.
