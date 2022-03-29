Americas > UN climate envoy Carney eyes government role in voluntary carbon markets

UN climate envoy Carney eyes government role in voluntary carbon markets

Published 21:15 on March 29, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:15 on March 29, 2022  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Governments should ultimately regulate the voluntary carbon market (VCM), UN climate and finance envoy Mark Carney said on Tuesday, while adding the private sector should still push on with standardising the market.

Governments should ultimately regulate the voluntary carbon market (VCM), UN climate and finance envoy Mark Carney said on Tuesday, while adding the private sector should still push on with standardising the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software