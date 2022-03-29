Abu Dhabi finance centre partners with Singapore outfit to set up first regulated carbon exchange

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will establish a fully regulated carbon trading exchange and carbon clearing house, the world’s first, in a partnership with Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), the UAE-based international financial centre announced on Tuesday.