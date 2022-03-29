Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will establish a fully regulated carbon trading exchange and carbon clearing house, the world’s first, in a partnership with Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), the UAE-based international financial centre announced on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi finance centre partners with Singapore outfit to set up first regulated carbon exchange
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will establish a fully regulated carbon trading exchange and carbon clearing house, the world’s first, in a partnership with Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX), the UAE-based international financial centre announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.