At least one Russian-owned industrial plant has reportedly been suspended from the EU’s Emissions Trading System as part of sanctions levied on the country by the bloc over the war in Ukraine.
Russian-owned plants reportedly face suspension from EU ETS due to sanctions
At least one Russian-owned industrial plant has reportedly been suspended from the EU's Emissions Trading System as part of sanctions levied on the country by the bloc over the war in Ukraine.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.