New Forests closes $120 mln fund for Southeast Asian sustainable forestry investment

Global forestry investment manager New Forests has announced the first close of a new $120 million fund, the Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2 (TAFF2), with a host of sovereign, development finance, private, and philanthropic investors with the aim to capitalise on long-term investments in sustainable plantation forestry in Southeast Asia, the company announced on Thursday.

TAFF2, a closed end fund, is expected to develop a diversified portfolio of sustainable forest plantation assets in several countries in the region, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia for end markets such as timber, rubber, and carbon, New Forests said in a statement.

“Asia is central to the economic and sustainability transformations happening in the 21st century. Asia has an important role to play in aligning its growth with climate positive, nature positive, and sustainable development outcomes,” David Brand, CEO of New Forests, said in the statement.

“The TAFF2 investment strategy has been developed to invest capital in these transformations, using the blended finance structure to mobilise more capital towards high social and environmental impact outcomes,” he added.

The fund will seek to facilitate investment in a high quality and sustainable plantation sector while also providing productive landscapes that meet climate, biodiversity, and sustainable development goals, according to New Forests.

“Southeast Asia offers institutional investors competitive forestry returns compared to more established markets, diversification into new markets, and the capacity to support the region’s transition to a sustainable, climate-smart forest industry,” Geoffrey Seeto, managing director for New Forests Asia, said.

Through TAFF2, New Forests seeks to demonstrate that asset management which integrates commercial forestry investments with activities such as ecosystem restoration, reforestation, and community forestry will lead to better returns, long-term sustainability outcomes, and operational resilience, according to the statement.

Key investors in the first close of TAFF2 include the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Australian government, Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, TotalEnergies, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The ADB separately announced that it had committed $15 mln to TAFF2, which included $10 mln from the Australian Climate Finance Partnership trust fund.

“Investment in sustainable forestry is limited in developing countries due to market, political, and natural resource risks,” the ADB private sector investment funds and special initiatives director, Janette Hall, stated. “ADB’s investment will enable best practice forestry companies that currently lack access to growth capital to engage in commercial, sustainable forestry.”

New Forests, which has around $5.8 billion in assets, will continue to raise capital for TAFF2 in 2022 and anticipates a second close later this year, with a goal of raising $300 mln. Its first venture, the $170-mln TAFF, closed in 2013, and included forestry assets in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Laos.

In December New Forests joined Mitsui to develop a fund to generate millions of carbon credits from forestry projects in Australia, adding to its sizable Asia-Pacific forest carbon portfolio

Also late last year, New Forests unveiled a position statement which outlined plans to assess whether voluntary offset buyers are taking credible climate action before it agrees to sell any offsets to interested parties.

The position statement included a checklist for potential offset buyers, including a commitment to net zero by 2050 with interim targets, a plan to reduce emissions based on a detailed mitigation hierarchy, the use of credits to meet an interim target for hard to abate emissions, and advocacy of robust climate action policies.

By Peter Kiernan – peter@carbon-pulse.com