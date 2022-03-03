New Zealand proposes to rule out key source of forest NZUs from ETS

New Zealand on Thursday proposed to exclude exotic forests such as radiata pine from generating credits in its emissions trading scheme, a move that would close the door on the vast majority of new plantings driven by the nation’s high carbon price.