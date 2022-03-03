New Zealand on Thursday proposed to exclude exotic forests such as radiata pine from generating credits in its emissions trading scheme, a move that would close the door on the vast majority of new plantings driven by the nation’s high carbon price.
New Zealand proposes to rule out key source of forest NZUs from ETS
New Zealand on Thursday proposed to exclude exotic forests such as radiata pine from generating credits in its emissions trading scheme, a move that would close the door on the vast majority of new plantings driven by the nation’s high carbon price.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.