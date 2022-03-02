Papua New Guinea will impose a moratorium on all new REDD+ projects for the voluntary carbon market, its climate change minister said Wednesday, potentially scuppering investor plans to launch projects that may have created millions of credits each year for decades.
Papua New Guinea to put moratorium on REDD+ projects for voluntary market
