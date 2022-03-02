Papua New Guinea to put moratorium on REDD+ projects for voluntary market

Published March 2, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market

Papua New Guinea will impose a moratorium on all new REDD+ projects for the voluntary carbon market, its climate change minister said Wednesday, potentially scuppering investor plans to launch projects that may have created millions of credits each year for decades.