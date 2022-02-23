The price for Chinese carbon allowances is expected to almost triple by the end of the decade after an initial gradual increase to 2025, according to a price survey released this week.
Survey shows market participants expect modest but steady growth in Chinese carbon prices
The price for Chinese carbon allowances is expected to almost triple by the end of the decade after an initial gradual increase to 2025, according to a price survey released this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.