Methane emissions from energy 70% higher than previously estimated, IEA says

Global methane emissions from energy-related activities are around 70% higher than what has been officially reported by governments, underlining the need for enhanced monitoring efforts and stronger policy action to drive down emissions of the potent greenhouse gas, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Wednesday.