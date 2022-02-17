Nasdaq’s carbon removals platform Puro.earth has launched a registry for units issued under its standard, seeking to scale up voluntary activity and transparency.
Puro.earth launches engineered carbon removals registry
Nasdaq’s carbon removals platform Puro.earth has launched a registry for units issued under its standard, seeking to scale up voluntary activity and transparency.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.