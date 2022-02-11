The Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (IC-VCM) aims to set out a framework by the end of March to determine its Core Carbon Principles, a quality threshold for projects generating credits on the voluntary carbon market (VCM), a senior member of the group has told Carbon Pulse.
VCM initiative prepares to set out its definition of Core Carbon Principles
The Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (IC-VCM) aims to set out a framework by the end of March to determine its Core Carbon Principles, a quality threshold for projects generating credits on the voluntary carbon market (VCM), a senior member of the group has told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.