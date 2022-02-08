Oil company signs deal with Shell to offset emissions from Brazilian oil fields

An Australia-headquartered company has signed a long-term, fixed price offset deal with Shell to cover the majority of carbon emissions from two of its oil fields off the shore of Brazil.

ASX-listed Karoon Energy has agreed to buy 480,000 voluntary carbon credits from Shell Western Supply and Trading in the period up to 2030, on top of some 20,000 units it purchased in November, the company announced Tuesday.

The credits will offset around 60% of Scope 1 and 2 emissions from Karoon’s Bauna and Patola fields off the coast of Brazil, it said.

“Karoon has set ambitious targets to be carbon neutral for Scope 1 and 2 emissions in Bauna-Patola from FY2021 onwards, while working toward a net zero target for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035,” said the company, adding the deal provides price certainty for offset costs going forward.

The company is pursuing opportunities for buying credits from Brazil-based projects with additional social benefits to add to its offset portfolio.

However, the company has not set any specific targets for Scope 3 emissions, which accounts for the largest share of emissions associated with fossil fuels.

It made its final investment decision to develop the Patola field as late as June last year, announcing the process would have a budget in the $175-195 million range.

When Patola becomes fully operational it is expected to produce around 10,000 barrels of oil per day, taking the company’s total capacity to around 30,000 bpd.

The company did not disclose which offset types it bought from Shell, but CEO Julian Fowles lauded the oil major’s significant experience in nature-based credits.

“Shell exercises a high level of due diligence in selecting projects, consistent with Karoon’s commitment to using high-quality VERs,” said Fowles.

“As an oil producer, Karoon recognises the importance of facing the global challenge of climate change. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to avoid and reduce emissions within our operations, such as the recent mooring buoy project which enables vessels to anchor safely when not in use, reducing the need to burn fuel and mitigating substantial GHG emissions.”

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com