Developers craft adjustable forest offset blueprints, seeking to boost trust

Published 20:04 on February 3, 2022 / Last updated at 20:04 on February 3, 2022

Two conservation organisations have teamed up to create a new methodology that they say will help quell some of the criticism related to forest offset projects by establishing dynamic baselines upon which additional carbon outcomes are measured.