Pair of carbon traders quit Citibank

Published 15:49 on February 3, 2022 / Last updated at 15:50 on February 3, 2022

Two emissions traders have left Citibank’s London office, including one veteran of the European market, sources told Carbon Pulse this week, continuing the recent trend of moves as interest in carbon markets ramps up around the world.