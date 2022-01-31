Global carbon market value soars more than 2.5 times in 2021 to €760 bln –analysts

The world’s carbon markets grew by more than 2.5 times in 2021 to reach a turnover of €760 billion compared to €288 bln in 2020, as prices in six of the seven main compliance markets rose by an average 225%, according to a report issued on Monday.