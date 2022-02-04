Carbon Taxes > ANALYSIS: Voter concerns to curb prospects for EU governmental carbon trade

ANALYSIS: Voter concerns to curb prospects for EU governmental carbon trade

Published 17:34 on February 4, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:34 on February 4, 2022  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Establishing steeper 2030 EU emission reduction targets for hard-to-abate sectors falling outside the bloc's ETS is expected to make cross-border transfers an increasingly attractive option for high-income nations struggling to meet goals exclusively through domestic climate action.

Establishing steeper 2030 EU emission reduction targets for hard-to-abate sectors falling outside the bloc’s ETS is expected to make cross-border transfers an increasingly attractive option for high-income nations struggling to meet goals exclusively through domestic climate action.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software