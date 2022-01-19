Key EU lawmaker pushes for earlier phaseout of free aviation ETS allowances

Published 16:45 on January 19, 2022 / Last updated at 17:20 on January 19, 2022 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments

Brussels should bring forward the phaseout of free EU Aviation Allowances (EUAAs) by one year, thus enabling full auctioning by no later than 2026, according to the European parliamentarian in charge of steering reforms to the bloc's emissions trading system for airlines.