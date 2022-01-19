Japan opens up its bilateral offsetting programme to international market

Japan has adopted new rules for its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) that may see its carbon credits over time become available to the CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme or the international voluntary carbon market.