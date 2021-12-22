Singapore-based carbon platform Climate Impact X (CIX) expects to launch trade in standardised voluntary offset contracts in H1 2022, Platts reported on Wednesday citing CEO Mikkel Larsen, at least six months later than originally planned.
Singapore platform eyes H2 2022 launch of standardised VER contracts -media
