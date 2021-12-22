Singapore platform eyes H2 2022 launch of standardised VER contracts -media

Singapore-based carbon platform Climate Impact X (CIX) expects to launch trade in standardised voluntary offset contracts in H1 2022, Platts reported on Wednesday citing CEO Mikkel Larsen, at least six months later than originally planned.