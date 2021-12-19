Hope for US climate legislation disintegrates as Manchin torpedoes reconciliation bill

Published 22:39 on December 19, 2021

US Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday announced he will not vote for his own party’s budget reconciliation package, rebuking a critical component of President Joe Biden’s agenda and potentially destroying any chance Congress may have to pass significant climate-related bills in this term or going forward.